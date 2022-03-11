Russia ramps up ties with Sudan as Ukraine war rages

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia ramps up ties with Sudan as Ukraine war rages. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Sudan relied militarily on Russia under strongman Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in 2019 following three decades in power marked by international isolation and crippling US sanctions.

As much of the West seeks to isolate Russia after it invaded Ukraine, experts say Moscow is boosting relations with its longtime African ally Sudan, eyeing its gold wealth and strategic location.

