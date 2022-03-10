Ukraine pushes Europe to the brink

Prime

Author: Mr Karoli Ssemogerere is an Attorney-at-Law and an Advocate.

By  Karoli Ssemogerere

  • As Ukraine rages, all the little wars will be erased from the media. Even the Taliban presiding over a big humanitarian catastrophe have receded from the news.  

In two weeks, Russia has massed 190,000 troops inside Ukraine. The boots on the ground infantry campaign has met a number of tactical setbacks. First is nearly universal resistance from the locals who are physically resisting the Russians even where they have taken over key installations or local control. Second is physical fighting using small weapons which may dictate final outcomes in urban areas. Third, many young Russian soldiers are reluctant to take out the Ukrainian Slavs. 

