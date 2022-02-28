Russia's war on Ukraine: Day five situation on the ground

A view of the cars which were destroyed by recent shelling in Kyiv outskirts on February 28, 2022.PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

On the fifth day of fighting in Ukraine on Monday, defending forces claim that the Russian onslaught has slowed but still aims for Kyiv, while Russia reports progress in the south.
Here is a summary of the situation on the ground, based on statements from the warring sides, Western defence and intelligence sources and international organisations.
The military situation:

