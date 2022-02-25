Russia says ready for talks if Ukraine 'lays down arms'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a meeting with representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in Moscow on February 25, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The comment suggested that Moscow intends to overthrow the Ukrainian authorities with its invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday Moscow was ready for talks if Ukraine's military surrendered, as he insisted that invading forces were looking to free the country from "oppression".
Russian President Vladimir Putin "took the decision to conduct a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine so that, freed from oppression, Ukrainians themselves could freely determine their future", Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.