UN General Assembly demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine

A person holds a "no war" placard during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Barcelona on March 2, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

The resolution "deplores" the invasion of Ukraine "in the strongest terms" and condemns President Vladimir Putin's decision to put his nuclear forces on alert

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution that "demands" Russia "immediately" withdraw from Ukraine, in a powerful rebuke of Moscow's invasion by a vast majority of the world's nations.
After more than two days of extraordinary debate, which saw the Ukrainian ambassador accuse Russia of genocide, 141 out of 193 United Nations member states voted for the non-binding resolution. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.