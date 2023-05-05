Widow of Mau Mau fighter Dedan Kimathi dies in Nairobi

The widow of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi is died.

Her daughter Nyawira Kimathi, who lived with her mother at their Komarok home in Nairobi, said Mukami developed breathing problems and was rushed to the hospital on Thursday night where she died shortly after. "On arrival at the hospital, she was received by the doctors but after several tests, they informed us that she wouldn't make it, she died a few minutes later and we took her body to Lee Funeral Home," said Ms Nyawira.

Following her death, several leaders paid tribute to her. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said she has been an inspiring figure. "This is a great loss. She was a symbol of our resilience and our struggle," Mr Gachagua siad.

The DP assured Mukami's family of government support as they prepare for her burial. Mau Mau fighters in Nyandarua said they were saddened by the death of their leader.

"She had two homes, one in Nairobi and the other in Njabini, Kinangop a land given to her by the late President Jomo Kenyatta. It's still early, let's wait to hear from the family, but we are deeply saddened by her death," said Mr Njoroge, a Mau Mau fighter.

He says they will remember Mukami for fighting for the welfare of Mau Mau fighters. "She was a great fighter for the rights of the Mau Mau. We are saddened that she died before she could get the remains of her husband, Dedan Kimathi, removed from Kamiti prison, which was her wish," said Daniel Mwangi Njoroge, secretary of the Mau Mau Association Nyandarua.

In his condolence message, Governor Badilisha Kiarie said Ms Kimathi deserved a state burial for her role in fighting for Kenya's independence and the rights of Mau Mau fighters and Kenyans in general.