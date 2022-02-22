Women workers must cover up 'even with a blanket', say Afghan Taliban

When the Taliban first ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, they became notorious for human rights abuses, with women mostly confined to their homes. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • It was unclear why they issued Tuesday's statement, as most women in Afghanistan have always covered their heads in public -- with a loose shawl at least.

Women working in Afghan government departments must cover up -- even with a blanket if necessary -- or they may lose their jobs, the Taliban's religious police said Tuesday.

