Prime

Coups in West Africa, but none in Uganda any day soon

Author, Charles Onyango Obbo. PHOTO/FILE

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • Coups rarely end well, and people with a sense of history should never wish for them.

The African military coup seems to be on the way back, especially in West Africa. The soldiers struck in Mali in 2020 and again in August 2021. When in April Chad strongman Idriss Deby, a former general, got killed on a tour of his troops fighting rebels at the front, the military staged what the Opposition called a “dynastic coup” and installed his son, Gen Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, as president.

