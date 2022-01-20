Prime

The folly of bringing two-wheel drive thinking to a four-wheel drive world

Author: Daniel K Kalinaki. PHOTO/FILE. 

By  Daniel K. Kalinaki

The two-year lockdown of the night economy is expected to end this weekend when bars and nightclubs are finally allowed to reopen. As usual, we plan to make a mess of it by maintaining the 7pm curfew for boda bodas. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.