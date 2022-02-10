Prime

Violence is what makes the NRA/M work, without change it will be the way it fails

Author: Daniel K Kalinaki. PHOTO/FILE. 

By  Daniel K. Kalinaki

What you need to know:

  • The opening up of multiparty politics in the 2006 election ought to have shifted the battlefield away from violent confrontation, to the peaceful populism and persuasion of electoral politics.

The kidnap, torture and detention of writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has reawakened old demons and renewed concerns about respect for human rights in Uganda. The Presidency took out four pages in this week’s edition of The EastAfrican newspaper to publish President Museveni’s “consolidated guideline” for “managing rioters, terrorists, criminals and looters and methods of arresting and handling suspects”.

