Prime

Break biases in the labour market

Author, Audrine Bakarobwa Opiyo. PHOTO/COURTESY/FILE

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • And like Mary Kom, an Indian amateur boxer turned politician and now a Member of Parliament said, “Don’t let anyone tell you you’re weak because you’re a woman.”

The phrase gender equality is becoming synonymous with Women’s Day because more needs to be done to realise a gender equal world.  Therefore, we come together again, under the theme “Gender Equality Today For Sustainable Growth Tomorrow”, to celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness against bias and advocate more reforms geared towards equality of the genders. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.