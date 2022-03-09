Digital integration of skilled women in the world of Work is key

 A woman browses Internet on a mobile phone in Kawuku, off Entebbe Road. PHOTO | EDGAR R. BATTE  
 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • For the great nation to see its Vision 2040, women must be supported and integrated in self or gainful decent employment.

The Covid-19 pandemic that lasted for almost two years greatly affected the lives of women and girls in Uganda and left significant scars on women who are out of work and those striving to reintegrate in the world of work.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.