Climate Change: A test for humankind

By  Harold Acemah

What you need to know:

  • The predictable weather pattern was, however, messed up in 1961, one year before Uganda achieved independence. I remember that extremely wet year vividly because it was the year I was admitted to Senior One at Sir Samuel Baker School, Gulu. 

Climate change and global warming will dominate headlines during the month of November because of the deliberations of the United Nations Conference of Parties to the 2015 Paris Agreement (COP26). The summit which opened in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1, will discuss daunting problems which threaten our planet and human civilisation.

