Corruption and incompetence making Uganda a failed state

By  Musaazi Namiti

What you need to know:

  • The first quotation is from the American writer and humourist Samuel Langhorne Clemens, who was known by his pen name Mark Twain. It says: “Loyalty to a country always; loyalty to a government when it deserves it.”

I will begin with quotations from two famous people to try to help readers understand why some of us have to criticise the current leadership almost at every turn. 
There is almost nothing to praise the leadership for unless it puts food in your mouth, or you are profiting from its corruption and incompetence.

