Dissecting Uganda’s competitiveness-II

Matsiko Kahunga


By  MATSIKO KAHUNGA

As a country, we score top in disrespecting and wasting our natural food: sold from anywhere, anyhow

‘…our Nakati really comes from South Africa? This is sacrilege…how did we get here…’? Mzee Mashurubu gets incensed, as presentations form private sector executives during the 12th National Competitiveness Forum get under way. One striking bitter reality was that Uganda Airlines does not serve Ugandan juices on its inflight menu. Reason? Inconsistency in the taste of the juices. It serves imported juices…our national carrier, key channel of our tourism and international marketing.

