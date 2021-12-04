Prime

Here is why Mubiru of nsenene vending fame is a pariah (part I)

Author: Samuel Sejjaaka. PHOTO/FILE.

By  Samuel Sejjaaka

What you need to know:

  • For most of this year’s nsenene season, the jokes and memes where about Masaka people not sending some of this delicacy to Kampala. 

The nsenene (grasshoppers) delicacy has never failed to light a controversy when in season. For one, while it is food for many, it is also one of the Baganda totems. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.