Prime

Human Rights Commission: With friends like these, why do we even need enemies?

Gawaya Tegulle

By  Gawaya Tegulle

What you need to know:

  • It is one thing to be of no use; quite another if you are also sleeping with the enemy and no longer ashamed to conspire against the people you are supposed to protect. 

Some simple advice – you’ll thank me later.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.