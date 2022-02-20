In search of divine solution to South Sudan’s quagmire

The political, social and economic situation in our neighbouring country to the north appears to be deteriorating so rapidly that manmade political solutions are increasingly worthless and unable to make any meaningful difference.

Hence, attempts are underway to seek divine intervention as a last resort, but for me as a believer that should have been done right from the beginning. I guess better late than never.

According to a story published by our sister newspaper, The EastAfrican on February 12 titled, ‘Kiir men off to Rome for divine intervention’ several South Sudanese factions have travelled to Rome, Italy, for fresh talks in an attempt to revive South Sudan’s stalled peace talks.

The peace talks are sponsored by the Community of Sant’Egidio, a Catholic Church Movement based in Rome, and this is the second attempt to broker a peace agreement between the warring factions of South Sudan. The first attempt made in 2019 was unsuccessful, but the parties went ahead to form a “transitional government of national unity” in 2020 which has been a dismal failure.

If the ongoing peace talks are crowned with success, it will see the inclusion of a third rebel organisation called SSOMA in the transitional government. SSOMA is the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance and consists of three rebel groups, namely, South Sudan United Front (SSUF) led by Gen Paul Malong, the Real SPLM led by Mr Pagan Amum and National Salvation Front (NAS) led by Gen Thomas Cirillo.

President Salva Kiir is represented at the Moshi-like peace talks by veteran cabinet minister Barnaba Maria Benjamin. Despite the daunting challenges which face them, I wish the participants at the Rome peace talks every success.

The elephant in the room which nobody wants to talk about openly is Gen Salva Kiir, a man who, with all due respect, is unfit and unsuitable to be president of South Sudan. In my considered and humble opinion, Gen Kiir is part of the problem; hence he cannot be part of a lasting solution to the quagmire in the Republic of South Sudan.

Which way forward?

First, for the sake of the long-suffering people of South Sudan and in the national interest of South Sudan, I am of the opinion that Gen Kiir and his deputy Riek Machar should voluntarily and peacefully step aside and allow new leaders of South Sudan to emerge. There are many potential leaders of South Sudan waiting in the wings to emerge. The important role which Gen Kiir and Machar played in laying the foundation of Africa’s youngest country is appreciated worldwide.

But as a revolutionary African leader and freedom fighter stated categorically and correctly at an OAU Summit held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in July 1986: “Africa’s problem is leaders who overstay in power.” Ten years is more than enough as president of a country. If a leader cannot achieve his or her objectives and goals within 10 years, he or she is incapable, incompetent and wasting public resources and precious time of the people and should resign immediately instead clinging on to power shamelessly.

Second, the African Union, Igad and the United Nations must play a key role in efforts to broker a political solution, through negotiations, to the tragic situation unfolding in South Sudan whose beleaguered and suffering people deserve a lot better!

Third, for the sake of lasting peace and tranquillity, Uganda must stop taking sides in the internal conflict in South Sudan.

As good neighbours of South Sudan, Uganda must instead encourage and promote a peaceful political settlement of the problems afflicting our partner State of the East African Community. May God save South Sudan from falling apart!