Janani Luwum’s note to the President

As we celebrate the life and service of archbishop Janani Luwum, we need to recognise that there is a compelling desire to sit in self judgment as a people, put events of the past behind us and aim at rebuilding our relationship and our country, Uganda.

The eighth commemoration this year is under the broad theme “United for Service and Growth” and specifically asks,”How can we harmoniously co-exist as Ugandans for growth and sustainable development?”

It’s been 60 years since we took charge of our own affairs as an independent state. More than half of our young life was characterised by conflicts, gross human rights violations that claimed lives including that of archbishop Luwum. Having witnessed a regime fraught with gross human rights violations characterised by unjustified arbitrary killings, unexplained disappearance, corruption, political embezzlement among others, Archbishop Luwum was determined to speak about these excesses making him one of the biggest critics of torture and the leading voice in criticising these excesses of the regime.

As expected this led to his death on February 16, 1977 when shortly after delivering a protest note to the president against the said excesses, he was arrested and accused of treason for allegedly staging a coup.

I can only guess what the contents of the “Note to the President” authored by Archbishop Janani Luwum would be if he were to live today.

What I am sure of is that his note would not lead to his death now as it did then. During the 6th commemoration of Janani Luwum day at State House, President Museveni wondered why someone would be killed for criticizing the regime by speaking out their mind! He would criticize them as well, he joked.

I am sure the note would point out the torture going on in this country allegedly perpetrated by security forces. The note would suggest an immediate investigation into these rampant cases of torture and those found culpable arraigned before a competent court to face the wrath of the law.

The note would also point out the need to expedite the processes of bringing those detained for whatever reasons to speedy justice because justice delayed is justice denied.

The note would also highlight the need to fast-track the process toward a comprehensive truth and reconciliation process in Uganda. Many people have within them answers to the many questions that are bedeviling our country but there are too many obstacles to speaking up. Such a process would begin by quickly setting up a legislative regime that would allow all this to happen.

A transitional Justice Act enacted, an elaborate witness protection programme installed among others would not miss in the recommendations of that Note to the President.

The note would emphasize the need for a holistic and comprehensive response to the legacy of violence, human rights abuses and injustices perpetrated by successive regimes over the years.

And therefore the note would recommend the need for continued healing based on establishing new relationships embedded in mutual respect and recognition that will give Uganda a fresh start and help build a brighter future.

In a 1963 book titled “America’s failure in China 1941-1950” Professor Hans Morgenthau wrote a preface and I quote; -

“All nations live by myths; they paint the picture of the past that satisfies their needs but does violence to the Historical record. Some myths are beneficial; there are those that strengthen the nation’s confidence in having been and being able to do what the tasks of the moment demand of it. Other myths are pernicious; they draw from a distorted reality lesson of understanding the past and charting future action which pleases collective emotion but leads judgment and action astray. They are a special curse that the past casts upon the future. A curse with which the dead threaten the living”.

Janani Luwum’s note would recommend a critical reflection of Hans Morgenthau’s test and ensure that we learn from history and not allow repetition of what happened in our time that would cast a curse upon the future.

Mr Jimmy Wamimbi is a Researcher, Social Development and Transitional Justice Practitioner