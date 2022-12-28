Rethinking PDM that works better

There is optimism that despite hullabaloos on misuse of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds in some districts and cities, PDM perceived as a magic lift for 3.5 million impoverished households in Uganda out of subsistence production to the money economy, will still work. However, the guidelines on PDM funds transfer direct to compliant parish Sacco’s accounts exclude key stakeholders in the implementation of PDM at the district and sub-county levels.

This is a repeat of earlier inappropriate poverty funds disbursement methods direct to target beneficiaries that were plagued with fund utilisation and / or recovery challenges. Failure to learn from this experience of transfer of smaller funds does not guarantee getting any different and better results with anticipated bigger PDM funds for multi-sectoral development in parishes as the smallest planning, implementation, supervision, monitoring and accountability units.

What government should do to avert the above situation is to rethink ‘One PDM that works better’ intellectualised as multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholders initiatives that use integrated system / structures and actively engaged actors at national, district, sub-county and parish levels as advanced hereunder.

Firstly ‘One PDM’ must ride on a strong decentralised local government system. A properly functioning local government system consists of units – districts, sub-counties / divisions, parishes / wards, and villages / cells, each with its own components or parts making up a sub-system. In governance, units are known as actors, the ones that perform various tasks known as roles. The goal of a system is to optimise performance by ensuring that system components are harmonious and congruent. Performing tasks are known as processes. A process is a way of turning inputs into outputs.

Secondly, ‘One PDM’, from a perspective of value chain, is a set of activities that involve stakeholders categorised into direct PDM value chain actors that drive the chain eg for agri-livestock enterprises – inputs suppliers, parish Saccos/ enterprise groups, transporters and profitable marketers. These actors relate and add value along the value chain, from inputs supply, through production, processing, marketing to consumption and disposal. Other categories involved are indirect PDM value chain supporters that include (local) government authorities – ministries and departments, concerned with information, mobilisation and mindset change, appropriation, fund transfers, extension services delivery and techno-political monitoring. Also included as supporters are private service providers, non-governmental organisations and micro finance institutions. The value chain supporters facilitate proper functioning of the chain, and in cases where they are ineffective on the ground, or completely absent, the chain will not function well.

Thirdly, ‘One PDM’ fiscally requires funding all future PDM interventions, small or big in parishes, through ‘One PDM’ district bank account per district to cater for all anticipated inward flows of PDM sector-wide funds to be under charge of the CAO. From the PDM district account, funds will then be transferred to sector specific parish Saccos’/ projects’ bank accounts, to be operationalised and managed by respective parish Saccos / projects committees under keen oversight of designated PDM stakeholders concerned with quality assurance, transparency, and accountability in use of PDM funds in districts. The theory of change from the above mutually reinforcing conceptual illustrations and triangulation of the functionality of ‘One PDM’ that works better, is that if decentralised local government system and capacities are strengthened, the different actors in PDM value chain are involved actively, freely and meaningfully and there is empowerment and good stewardship of PDM resources, then the implementation of ‘One PDM’ shall deliver the envisioned pro-poor reforms in target parishes.

In conclusion, ‘One PDM’ that works better requires a sound local government system as its conveyor belt and inclusivity and enhanced capacities for meaningful involvement of all stakeholders at different levels. It also requires opening ‘One PDM’ district bank account to cater for all sector-wide funding in the parishes. Lastly, ‘One PDM’ anticipates instituting a district harmonised accountability and reporting system in the CAO’s office as the coordinating centre of government business and accountability in the district.