Revise Covid-19 response strategy 

Author: Agnes K. Namaganda 
 

What you need to know:

  • Our national Covid-19 response  team seem to be ignorant about such research findings.
  • This festive season, enforcement teams in several districts in Uganda devised inhuman condescending methods to deal with the unvaccinated.

Last week, the Cabinet approved a proposal by the Ministry of Health that will give permission to public places like health centres and malls to shut out the unvaccinated from accessing their premises. The reasoning behind keeping the unvaccinated away from the vaccinated to protect the latter would have made sense at the start of the pandemic. 
At the time, little was known about several aspects of the disease like how it is transmitted, and the different treatment options. As it is now, a lot of studies have been done. This research has yielded a lot of contrary findings to what was presumed and should be aiding the Covid-19 response strategy for many countries. 

