Teens need more than contraceptives

Augustine Bahemuka


By  AUGUSTINE BAHEMUKA

What you need to know:

  •  However, it was not clear whether this was unanimously agreed upon by all attendees at the dialogue. This line of thought is not uncommon as it has been fronted on different fora elsewhere.

There is a story reported by this newspaper last week that interested me. Following the burgeoning cases of teen pregnancies in Busoga Sub-region, leaders attending a dialogue meeting to discuss this crisis fronted distribution of contraceptives to all teens, particularly condoms as the most practical measure.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.