Ugandans are dead stuck with the Uganda that sucks

By Musaazi Namiti More by this Author

Ugandans are stuck with the Uganda that sucks, and the Uganda they want to have is (effectively) proving elusive.

We — I am one of them — do not have a hope in hell of changing things for the better in the foreseeable future. In five years, we will likely have another fake election, won by the same candidate who has been winning since 1996. As Americans say, we are going to hell in a handbasket.

This is not hyperbole. There is clear evidence that things have been and are going to remain worse than they have ever been. I will cite numerous examples to hammer my point home.

Ugandans whose only crime is to exercise their constitutional right and choose people they want to lead them are being pulled from their homes (sometimes at night) by security forces who are paid to protect them and have been held incommunicado.

The government, in power since 1986, has often prided itself on providing security, but it is becoming a merchant of insecurity.

The detainees in illegal detention are innocent people — and that is a curious paradox of this situation. People who have committed crimes, at least in countries that claim to have governments, just like Uganda, are taken to court and charged in broad daylight.

Advertisement

Many Ugandans under detention have not been taken to court. Only their abductors know where they are being held.

Everything in the government appears to be topsy-turvy. The government, for example, announced this week that it had lifted (partially) the ban on social media, but its own ministers, using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), just like frustrated Ugandans, have been using Twitter. Ugandans have avidly shared evidence of this nonsense.

We have a ban on Facebook, but it is on the very banned Facebook that we are seeing videos of mothers beseeching (in tears) the government to free their illegally detained children. Bars are not allowed to sell alcohol because of Covid-19, but I have been to bars and seen Ugandans drinking alcohol, sometimes when Mr Museveni is on TV talking about how the ban continues.

This confusion is not about to end. There is disorganisation in leadership — and more to worry about the Uganda that sucks. This week, a local TV station broadcast images of what it called remains of 15 people, reporting that they were dumped by unknown people in the village of Kayabwe along Masaka Road. The broadcast came amid reports that many Ugandans went missing in the run-up to the election and after.

The Uganda that sucks is all around us. One of the headlines in this newspaper this week was about plans by the government to levy a tax on money that Ugandans withdraw from their bank accounts.

I read the story in utter disbelief, and it reminded me of rumours in official circles that the government is flat broke and cannot even run schools, which is why they remain closed but under the pretext of Covid-19.

If the proposed tax comes into force, it will stoke anger, of course. Some of us have paid OTT only to be locked out of social media for weeks. We pay tax and go to the police to report a simple case and the police demand a bribe. And you cannot report them anywhere.

Their Professional Standards Unit has no professionalism to talk about. It is fake.

The question you are tempted to ask in this kind of situation is: What is the way forward? Unfortunately, like many Ugandans, I do not have any answer.

Mr Namiti is a journalist and former

Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk

musaazihnamiti@gmail.com @kazbuk