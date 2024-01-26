Why a national health insurance law is key

I am writing to express my enthusiasm about the proposed National Health Insurance and its potential to bring about positive societal changes, particularly in addressing the issue of street begging.

As highlighted in a story in the Daily Monitor of Wednesday, January 23, 2024, there is a need to fast track passing of this legislation since its benefits will transform the lives of the less fortunate in our society.

The story published in the monitor highlighted that some patients are living off their ailments, taking to the streets to seek financial assistance from unsuspecting members of the public.

Street begging by patients is a visible manifestation or display of the challenges faced by individuals who lack access to essential healthcare services. Many of those on the streets are grappling with health issues that, if left unattended, not only deteriorate their quality of life but also cause a cycle of poverty and desperation. The proposed National Health Insurance offers a ray of hope in breaking this cycle.

One of the primary reasons people resort to begging is the inability to afford medical treatment. A significant portion of our population is excluded from adequate healthcare coverage, pushing them to the margins of society. By passing and implementing the National Health Insurance law, we can ensure that every citizen has access to essential healthcare services without the burden of excessive medical bills.

When individuals have access to preventive and curative healthcare, the overall health of the population improves. This, in turn, reduces the prevalence of weakening illnesses that often force people onto the streets to beg or even organize fundraising drives like washes to go and seek for treatment whether within the country or abroad. A healthier population is a more productive one, capable of contributing positively to the nation’s development, a key vision of the Ministry of Health.

Furthermore, the National Health Insurance can address the root causes of poverty that lead to begging. Chronic illnesses and untreated health conditions often result in decreased employability and productivity. By providing comprehensive health coverage, the scheme empowers individuals to lead healthier lives, making it easier for them to secure and maintain employment.

In addition to the direct impact on individuals’ health, the scheme fosters a sense of social inclusion. When everyone has access to the same level of healthcare, regardless of their socioeconomic status, it reduces the stigma associated with poverty and illness. This inclusivity can help rebuild the confidence and dignity of those who have found themselves on the streets.

National health insurance aims to provide universal healthcare coverage, ensuring equitable access to medical services while offering financial protection against unexpected healthcare expenses. By pooling resources, it promotes efficient healthcare delivery, preventive care, and contributes to improved health outcomes, fostering social stability and emergency preparedness.

As the country handles the process of developing and implementing the National Health Insurance, it is crucial to recognize its potential to bring about a positive side effect in society. By addressing the healthcare needs of the most vulnerable, we are not just investing in the well-being of individuals but also taking a significant step towards eradicating the conditions that lead to street begging generally since some are associated with poverty.

National Health Insurance is not merely a healthcare initiative; it is a social intervention that has the power to transform lives and end the cycle of street begging. Let us rally behind this important initiative, ensuring that every citizen can live a life of dignity.