After World Cup, what next for Uganda sports?

Over the past fortnight, a catalogue of Ugandan sports teams travelled near, far and wide to represent the country in various competitions.

Across the border in Tanzania, the women’s under-18 national team took part in the regional Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) tournament.

They narrowly lost the title to the hosts. Still in Dar-es-Salaam, the under-19 national cricket team played in the 2024 Cricket World Cup qualifying tournament.

Just like the women’s team, the Baby Cricket Cranes came up short.

In the meantime, the national boxing team, the Bombers, were in Cameroon for the Africa Men’s and Women’s Elite Boxing Championship.

A team of 17 boxers, 10 men and seven women, made the trip. Seven of these got into the medal bracket ranging from bronze, silver and gold.

None of these had fans follow them to the competition venues, a luxury only reserved for the national women’s basketball team, the Gazelles.

Their third appearance at the women’s Afrobasket in Kigali, Rwanda got many Ugandans to make the journey to cheer them on.

Fittingly, the Gazelles finished seventh, their best-ever placement at the continent’s premier tournament for national teams.

The biggest highlight for Ugandan teams was stolen by the national women’s netball team, the She Cranes, who have been in Cape Town, South Africa.

This was their fourth appearance at the Netball World Cup and third in a row, finishing inside the top six sides in the world.

The one thing that stands out for all the aforementioned teams is how close they came to matching the best.

Without even having to analyse the technical details of all these sports disciplines, all teams showcase immense talent and mental fortitude.

In the case of the She Cranes, their abilities are too far behind the best quartet in the world – Australia, New Zealand, England and Jamaica.

However, it was also clear that talent alone is not enough to break that glass ceiling at the global stage.

There is a need for deliberate investment in sports development, especially in the areas of talent identification and infrastructure. Our sportsmen and women do not get the kind of preparation from the right personnel or facilities to enable them overcome hurdles placed before them.

It’s not enough to sit on our laurels and celebrate all these successes – big and small – unless we go further to understand that we can do more as a country.