She Cranes bid to silence Spar Proteas

CAPE TOWN. Team Uganda wants to make no mistake but rather finish their fourth appearance at the Netball World Cup on high when they take on hosts South Africa in the fifth-place play-off contest on Sunday.

The She Cranes have toiled the journey and after an intense three months, it all comes to a close. A vital 57-46 victory over Malawi in the 5th - 8th Classification matches on Friday set-up a reunion with the Spar Proteas.

Having defeated world number six Malawi, Uganda feels it’s in a happy place. First, the nation’s global ranking is expectedly set to rise from eighth.

But, triumph over the team from Lilongwe at the International Convention Centre meant that the She Cranes are now guaranteed their best finish ever in the tournament’s history.

“I am happy we are going to get a position we have never got in the World Cup,” said Mugerwa, who has consistently reminded the media how his players have been described as small like ‘tuk-tuks’ which means cycle rickshaws.

At the 1979 edition hosted in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda finished 13th and at the 2015 show in Sydney, Australia, the She Cranes came eighth. Four years ago in Liverpool, England finished seventh.

“We are now looking at number five. If that doesn’t come, we shall be content with number six,” he said.

Uganda had had to put in a shift to outmuscle a pretty physical Malawian unit. “We had to come all out because the opponents were a bit rough,” said Mugerwa.

They were tied 14-14 after the first quarter with Malawian goalkeeper Loreen Ngwira and their centre Takondwa Lwazi really physical on Uganda’s goal shooter Mary Nuba and centre Margret Baagala.

Nuba, who made 19 goals from 21 shots was tightly marked for long periods but Shadiah Nassanga, who started as goal attacker, posted 38 goals from 39 shots and had 14.

Baagala, who played on painkillers, got 24 assists and overall, Malawi paid the price for their 96 penalties, losing the centre passes often.

Uganda will today hope to avenge their 52-50 defeat to the Spar Proteas. Bagaala missed that match on Thursday but with her return, Mugerwa hopes the team transition gets better against Norma Plummer’s side.

“If the playing ground is leveled, they will have it rough,” noted Mugerwa, “Then if it is not leveled, it will go their way,” he added.

South Africa, who defeated Tonga 72-46 on Friday, finished fourth in Liverpool and have only lost to Uganda once in their last seven meetings.

Goal shooter Ine-Marie Venter was rested for a longer part of Friday which allowed Elmeré van der Berg to shoot 51 goals off 54 attempts. There will be some work for Uganda’s defence, especially goalkeeper Hanisha Muhammad and Christine Nakitto, who must first pass a late fitness test.

South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to be the chief guest when the final comes up in the evening.

NETBALL WORLD CUP 2023

RESULTS

CLASSIFICATION GAMES

RACE TO 5TH PLACE

Malawi 46-57 Uganda

South Africa 72-46 Tonga

15TH PLACE PLAY-OFF

Singapore 49-46 Sri Lanka

13TH PLACE PLAY-OFF

Zimbabwe 75-48 Barbados

SUNDAY FIXTURES - AT ARENA 1

CLASSIFICATION GAMES

7TH PLACE PLAY-OFF

10am: Tonga vs. Malawi

5TH PLACE PLAY-OFF

12pm: Uganda vs. Malawi

3RD PLACE PLAY-OFF

5pm: Bronze Medal match

FINAL

7pm: Gold Medal match

SHE CRANES’ CAPE TOWN RIDE

PRELIMINARY STAGE ONE

COLLATED POOL D RESULTS

Uganda 74-34 Trinidad & Tobago

Uganda 44-54 New Zealand

Uganda 79-37 Singapore

PRELIMINARY STAGE TWO

COLLATED POOL G RESULTS

Uganda 49-61 Jamaica

Uganda 73-56 Wales

Uganda 50-52 South Africa

CLASSIFICATION MATCH