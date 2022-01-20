Fuel crisis: End pocket- to-mouth economy 

Oil tankers parked outside the Port of Mombasa. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Planning 
  • Our view: Fast-forward and nothing has changed. The government is the same. The crisis the same. The commentaries the same. The promises the same. The fuel reserves the same... Basically, everything, including in Parliament, where legislators grilled Finance ministry officials on failure to
  • plan for such emergencies. 


When the coronavirus pandemic visited upon the country in March 2020, there were several talks around planning for such emergencies because the virus had aught the government flat-footed. 

