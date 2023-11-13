Govt should fulfil its promises to athletes

In the past week, President Yoweri Museveni hosted several sports teams that have represented Uganda in various disciplines this year. The contingent that went to the state luncheon in Entebbe included the athletics team that represented Uganda at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

In addition, students who dominated the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) event were also invited. The intention to dine with the President is always good as it often emphasises the government’s commitment to the athletes.

However, last week’s, just like many others before, are a platform for the President and government to reward excelling athletes and make commitments. From around 2005 when Dorcus Inzikuru won Uganda’s first gold at the World Athletics Championships in Finland, promises have been made by the first citizen.

Two significant ones came later. The first came in 2010 when Mr Moses Kipsiro won the double long-distance gold at the Commonwealth Games in India.

At his welcome dinner, President Museveni promised to construct an athletics training centre in eastern Uganda where most of these come from.

This has been ongoing since with reports that Phase One will soon be completed. The second major promise was first made in 2012 when Mr Stephen Kprotich won Olympic gold, Uganda’s first in four decades.

Thereafter came a promise of paying excelling athletes a monthly stipend for triumphs at continental and global events. For gold, athletes are supposed to get Shs5m, silver is worth Shs3m and a bronze medal gets one Shs1m.

At that dinner, Ms Winnie Nannyondo, a Commonwealth Games silver and bronze medallist, said she has received Sh2m on four occasions over an eight-year period.

Ms Halima Nakaayi, the 2019 world 800m gold medallist, informed the President that she has never received a penny.

In addition, Ms Nakaayi has never been rewarded like the others who have received cash prizes, cars and houses for their success.

Mr Joshua Cheptegei, the most successful runner to come out of the Pearl of Africa, told the luncheon that he is owed Shs455m and can produce his bank statements to show this.

These are only the examples that Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) could highlight in the hours-long engagement.

Mr Peter Ogwang, the state minister for sports, was aware of all these debts but had no idea about when they would be paid since they come off the State House budget.