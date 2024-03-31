Let’s use Easter to reflect on our lives

As we celebrate Easter today, let’s use the same break to do some soul-searching.

This year’s celebrations come at a time when there is reported massive corruption in the country, especially in Parliament where billions of taxpayers’ money are allegedly to have been squandered by officials for their enjoyment.

This Easter also comes at a time when some sub-regions, such as Bugisu and West Nile, are bitter about having few Cabinet ministers following the recent mini reshuffle by President Museveni.

Rampant killings of innocent people, soaring road crashes, sexual abuse, constant terror threats by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), and infighting among members of political parties are some of the other social evils happening as we commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Easter is much more than chocolate eggs. It is one of the most important calendar events in the Christian faith because they believe that without Jesus Christ resurrecting, Christianity would be in vain.

The faithful believe that Jesus Christ died for their sins and rose again on the third day (on Easter). So our appeal as we celebrate this year’s Easter, let us surrender all our current social evils to the risen Christ.

Likewise, let us have a fresh start by forgiving each other and stopping the evils that we have been committing.

Given that the Easter weekend is a long one, let us use the same to rest and renew our burnt energy. The first quarter of the year just ended and we need to return to our daily schedules energised and fresh.

We also call upon the clerics to use the Easter season to speak against the evils in our society and not shun them like what happened during the Palm Sunday celebrations.

Religious leaders have always been the guiding light. They have always come out strongly to speak against social evils.

In the Bible, God used to send his prophets to speak to his people once they went off track and indulged in sin.

So clerics keeping quiet like they did at the Palm Sunday celebrations last weekend could be interpreted as them agreeing with what is happening in our society, which is very bad and ungodly.

Enjoy your Easter holidays.