Catholic Church decries rising cases of divorce, corruption

The Catholic Church in Uganda has raised concerns about the rising cases of corruption, divorce, violation of human rights and sexual indiscipline among believers and non-believers.

In his Easter message released Saturday at Nsambya Catholic Secretariat, Bishop Anthony Zziwa, the chairman of the Uganda Episcopal Conference said that individuals in positions of responsibility are stealing public resources at the expense of other services like education and health.

“Looking at our society and country today, we continue to ask whether, indeed, the love of God and neighbours has taken root in our lives and relationship. Our society and country today manifest evils that contradict the cardinal role and the spirit of the resurrection and the common values enshrined in our national constitution,” he said.

Bishop Zziwa noted that the church is also concerned about rising tendencies of xenophobia resulting from injustice, orchestrated by some segments of corruption, discrimination and suppression of freedoms and violation of human rights which has created a wide gap between the rich and the poor.

Bishop Zziwa explained that the condition of the poor is worsened by high cost of living, lack of profitable market for agricultural produce, low farm productivity due to factors such as climate change and pests and diseases.

“The persons who steal from public offices have created a superficial class in society where the majority are excluded and condemned to poverty and deprivation,” he said.

He explained that unless trends change, the country could easily slip into a revenge mentality targeted at some social, economic and political groups.