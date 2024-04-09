Let the flash floods serve as warning

We reported in yesterday’s edition that the Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) had linked the Saturday flash flood reported in Entebbe to a downpour that lasted around four hours.

The body also said heavy rain had been reported in other parts of the country.

“Today, Entebbe received rain up to 106.8 millimetres -the highest maximum fall (highest millimetre recorded in a single day). The other was observed at Iganga S.S. at 77.3mm on 5th March, Bulindi Farm in Hoima District had 76.4mm on 25th March and Serere station at 68.1mm on 26th of March 2024,” UNMA said Saturday evening.

The Saturday floods came just days after we reported that a downpour in the eastern Butaleja District had cut off the road to Mbale District and claimed a life in its wake.

In the Saturday statement signed by the UNMA acting Executive Director, Dr Bob Alex Ogwang, there is an increased likelihood of flash floods, water-borne diseases, crop pests and animal diseases this month.

Farmers have started going to the garden for the first season, and should use this chance responsibly as they ensure food security for the country.

Because of the likely outbreak of diseases, the general public should be sensitized on ways to avert this by keeping best hygiene practices like clearing bushes and keeping homesteads clean. At the same time the Ministry of Health should prepare for any health eventualities that may wreak havoc in communities.

March, April and May has been classified as a season for peak seasonal rainfall characterized by thunderstorms and lightning in many parts of the country.

A few years ago, we reported numerous cases of lightning that resulted in the loss of lives across the country, especially in schools. The time is now to install lightning arresters and such precautions.

There are also reports making the rounds that areas of Mt Elgon that have been prone to landslides have developed cracks that could expose those living in those areas to danger. We should not wait for mother nature to teach us another lesson.