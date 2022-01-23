Prioritise fuel reserves in 2022/2023 Budget

The government fuel reservoir in Jinja District. Photo / Denis Edema

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Fuel reserves. 
  • Our view: Creation of strategic oil reserves will help the country cushion itself from the kind of unexpected shocks and disruptions in the economy.

The past few weeks have been difficult for most Ugandans. The fuel shortage in the country has exposed our economy to unexpected shocks. 

