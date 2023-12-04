Protect rights of PWDs

Yesterday, Uganda joined the rest of the world to commemorate International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The day celebrated on December 3 annually aims to promote rights and wellbeing of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The commemoration of the day highlighted the plight of PWDs in the country. There are several laws such as the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2020, that are aimed at protecting the rights of PWDs and ensuring their wellbeing.

However, many of these laws are not effectively implemented, causing untold misery and inconveniences to PWDs.

The Persons with Disabilities Act stipulates that an owner or a person in charge of a building to which the public is allowed access shall, subject to the requirements of the laws on building standards and other relevant laws, provide appropriate access for PWDs to the building.

However, many public and commercial buildings do not have ramps and other facilities to ensure access by PWDs.

The law also guarantees PWDs’ rights to education, but there are few schools in the country that cater to their needs. Special needs teachers are few and there is a shortage of learning materials and equipment.

Some PWDs have challenges that require them to use devices such as wheelchairs, crutches, hearing aids, among others. However, many are too poor to afford these.

They are also often not catered for during community meetings, sensitisation on government programmes etc. Messages are sometimes conveyed verbally with no sign language interpreters to keep those with hearing impairment informed.

This hinders their participation in community activities and developmental programmes such as the Parish Development Model.

Some employers also discriminate against PWDs, preferring to hire those without disabilities even if the PWDs have the qualifications for the vacant positions and the ability to do the job. This job discrimination denies PWDs the right to gainful employment, thereby relegating them to poverty where they are compelled to beg for sustenance.

The onus is on the government to ensure that laws safeguarding the rights of PWDs are fully implemented.

More special needs schools should be constructed and equipped with the necessary learning equipment and teachers to ensure the PWDs enjoy their rights to education.

Owners of buildings should enable PWDs to access them and those who don’t should be penalised.

Government should also consider subsidising cost of wheelchairs, hearing aids etc.