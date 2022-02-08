Kakwenza’s tormentors have gained nothing but they’ve lost a great deal

Photos showing some of the torture marks on novelist Kakwenza's body 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Kakwenza might have sustained lifelong damages or may even get killed soon but the loss his tormentors have suffered and still suffering is certainly greater than killing or deforming Kakwenza.

I’ve tried to look for an achievement in torturing writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija in vain. The only achievement seems to be the temporary gratification of the tormentors’ anger -- which is insignificant on the grand scale of things. 

