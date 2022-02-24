Open letter to Kakwenza Rukirabashaija

Author: Nkwazi Mhango

Lifetime member of the Writers' Alliance of Newfoundland and Labrador and author of over 20 books

What you need to know:

  • You can kill or torture one Rukirabashaija, but there are many more under your noses.
  • To avoid their poisonous arrows, accountably and equally do justice to everybody. Stop corruption, hooliganism, and nepotism, among other ills. 

Dear Bwana Kakwenza,
I’m happy that at last you left the place you were confined to, tortured and humiliated. I thank the Lord that they tortured your body, but not your spirit. For you saying you’ll return to Uganda without sneaking in like you fled shows your spirit is still fresh and committed.

