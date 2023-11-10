Address the rising demand for mental health services in Uganda

In last Friday’s Daily Monitor newspaper, a story was run showing a report from the Annual Health Sector for the year 2022/2023 manifesting a 14 percent increase in patients seeking mental health services in Uganda.

This logically follows that it is likely the case that the number of people battling mental illnesses and disorders is increasing. This revelation underscores a critical need for immediate action and critical need for the wellbeing of our community.

This is another issue we cannot pay a deaf ear to given the possibility of how it puts our future as a country at stake.

Formerly in Uganda when one spoke about mental illness and disorders, the mind quickly ran to the mad fellows we see on streets, characterised with dressing in rags, uncoordinated speech that I personally give a euphemism of ‘speaking in tongues’ and the likeliness of causing harm-- commonly by stoning.

However nowadays, as the report cleared the air, the new trend of mental health is mild with conditions such as epilepsy, anxiety disorders, post-traumatic disorders, severe addictions as well as dementia.

Addressing this health challenge entails fetching a remedy for the grassroots and rectifying what might have gone wrong.

Mental health disorders often stem from a combination of genetic, biological, environmental, and psychological factors.

While these root causes are complex, our focus must extend beyond statistics to the human stories that lie beneath, that is, stories of resilience, struggle, and the quest for wellbeing.

There is no doubt that a big number of Ugandans, if not, the majority is silently grappling with the same challenges. Stress factors are increasing day in and day out.

The likes of unemployment, bad debts, addictions to drugs and long strains of terminal diseases, among others. Many people are anxious of what tomorrow will bring, is it fate or success?

There is fear and panic among many people today. In schools, exam panics and anxieties. At workplaces fear, of being terminated and salary cuts.

Parents are running crazy in homes in the search of providing for the family in this stringent economy, especially those in single parenting. The sick and their caretakers in hospitals, homes and rehabilitation centres are not certain of the imminent results.

Families are succumbing to effects of domestic violence. People’s minds are restless. We must not neglect the fact that people are living in despair, people have lost hope. The levels of anxiety among people are increasing. All these combined together are just enough to upset the mental faculties of people.

What can therefore be done to curb this challenge and its associated perilous effects? Preventing mental illnesses involves a combination of individual, community, and societal efforts.

On an individual level, there’s a need of fostering self-care and developing effective stress management techniques.

Whereas working in a bid of getting successful is so instrumental, there is need to balance it with leisure to bring relaxation to the mind.

As a community, there’s a need of promoting awareness and fostering good social connections within the environment that encourage positive interactions and a sense of belonging. By fostering open conversations and eliminating the stigma associated with seeking help, we create a community that supports one another in times of need.

Let us encourage empathy, understanding, and a culture of inclusivity. I think we can as well address social determinants of mental health, such as poverty, discrimination, and lack of access to education and healthcare as well as advocating for policies that address systemic issues contributing to mental health disparities.

In the face of rising mental health cases, let us not be mere bystanders. May our hearts burn with fire and feet be on the move to curb this tragedy. Our collective strength lies in our unity and compassion.

By addressing mental health challenges head-on, we can build a community that prioritises the well-being of all its members.