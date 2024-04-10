An open letter to our leaders

I am shivering uncontrollably in anxiety as I write this open letter to you, the Ugandan leaders.

The wound your callous acts have left on the majority of them remains fresh. Grim predictions about our shared future as the youth of this magnificent nation are generated by the severe leadership problem in conjunction with the politics of neglect, which are becoming more and more hazardous.

Despite not mentioning my 16 years in school as a leader, as a sharp political activist and Nkumba University Guild Prime Minister in 2015–2016, I was notably early in developing an interest in leadership through my own education about Uganda’s history and current decline.The administration of Museveni has drifted from the democratic and liberation goals declared in 1986.

Respected leaders, I doubt that the system can be reoriented to advance our beloved nation’s educational landscape even a little.This is primarily due to the inconsistent and clamorous decisions that have been emanating from that direction. Additionally, you have a deficiency in charismatic leadership abilities and inadequate administrative acumen, which are issues worth addressing.

Unfortunately, the place one can find a graduate who has never even heard of a job interview is in Uganda. I make this statement based on my personal experience as a recent graduate and student leader who has interacted with other graduates. My fellow panellists, much to my dismay and amazement, were graduates from multiple universities with degrees in the sciences, business, law, and education.

The brightest brains in and out of our beloved country have come together, thoroughly examined every aspect of the Ugandan economy, and provided well-reasoned, thoughtful suggestions on how to advance the country. However, with all due respect to you, my leaders at all levels, it feels like our economy is starting over today. You have all dazzled us with schemes to alleviate poverty that have largely failed because of corruption, unnecessary politics of segregation and more such as the Rural Farmers Scheme, Entandikwa, Bonnabagaggawale, NAADS, Operation Wealth Creation, and Emyooga, etc.

Respected leaders of my day, young people are becoming increasingly concerned that as the 2026 elections draw near, there is a blatant and covert attempt on your part to guarantee the country’s hegemonic blocs’ intergenerational survival . In my opinion, there is much work to be done to allay this real fear and then push the boundaries of leadership as far as human resourcefulness would.

I have to admit that, despite my refusal to ignore the numerous Uganda exhibitions that are currently trending on social media — the most perplexing of which was the #ParliamentExhibition — I find nothing abnormal or weird about the articulate testimonies of my fellow civic Ugandans who are challenging how their nation is being administered.

Our leaders, I have a question for you. Is it true that some of you are dull, sycophantic, extremist, inept, and megalomaniacal ? No , I don’t think so because our education wasn’t as good as yours!

My leaders, it is undoubtedly a difficult moment to be a young Ugandan. It is abhorrent that our nation has degenerated to the point that a naive, and petty person can forget that this is a nation guided by the ideals of the power of the people, exercised by the people, through the people.

Where is the democratic justice ? We have also learned of an instance in which our Parliament and other institutions are being used as fronts for the theft of enormous sums of money at the expense of taxpayers.

Ugandan youth are pressed against the wall, which might possibly be of interest to you. We’re starting to look like worthless pricks .To a country that takes pride in being the Pearl of Africa , I must admit that this, my leaders and elders, is an irreparable humiliation. Your perspective and method are unsettlingly similar to that of your forebears in those gloomy times, when they watched helplessly as the system’s most prized leadership standards completely collapsed and the system as a whole plunged into mediocrity and darkness. You are shockingly predictable and lack creativity.

No, my leaders, that is exactly what it is: a profound and massive crisis of generational neglect. What we have from you are insulting and uninspiring remarks that only widen the chasm between your modest selves and us yet we expect from you bold, visionary measures capable of addressing this current social, economic , and political crisis.

Conclusively , my leaders, please do not let our beloved nation turn into a haven for morally deficient individuals, shady characters, who can virtually paralyse people.