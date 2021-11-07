Bail debate: Protect Uganda’s already fragile rule of law

MPs Allan Sewanyana (Makindye West) and Segirinya Mohammed (Kawempe North). PHOTO | FILE

By  Guest Writer

The debate on bail brings to the fore my recent visit to Pader and Kitgum to assess the levels of access to justice and impact of legal aid to indigent persons. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.