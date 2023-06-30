Fear women: Gynophobia in the republic of feminia     

“The republic of Feminia” is a play that was staged in 1999 by students of Namasagali college at the Uganda national theatre.

Like many of the previous Namasagali musical plays, it featured creative traditional costumes, modern dance, exotic music and excellent acting skills as demonstrated by some of the best student actresses and actors at the time.

The play, which was written and directed by Catholic priest Rev Damien Grimes, envisioned an African society where women were “liberated”.

The struggle to liberate women today requires a consciousness of how they are perceived in society. Historically, women have been perceived as a second class to men, in families, public places, religion, education, work and cultural settings.

In our society today, a patriarchal relationship continues to exist, where women are oppressed, dominated and devalued in life as well as in death. No wonder, a “liberated” woman is feared.

Gynophobia is defined as the irrational fear men have of being humiliated by women who “deny them” their male identity (masculinity).

People who are jumping onto the hashtag “fear women” social media trend are doing so in relation to the shocking stories of women who are perceived to have cheated on men or conceived children outside their marriages.

However, men who cheat on women or who sire children outside marriages are celebrated as “sharp shooters” (kafumisi).

Pre-existing cultural structures of male domination continue to exist even in modern day work places as many women are sexually harassed by job recruiters, male colleagues, superiors and even customers.

There are fewer women promoted to senior managerial (C-suite) or leadership positions in organisations.

Women are also perceived to be inferior when it comes to elective leadership positions. This explains why there are more men than women in elective leadership positions.

Our Ugandan society needs more female role models for the next generation of women. The president’s sick leave in June 2023 gave Ugandans an opportunity to witness what a society led by women looks like.

On June 9 2023, the Heroes’ Day celebrations in Luweero District were presided over by the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabanjja, as the vice president, Ms Jessica Alupo, represented Uganda at Comesa summit in Lusaka, Zambia.

The Minister of State for Luwero Triangle, Ms Alice Kaboyo, who hosted the event, organised the first memorial service to commemorate those who died during the NRA war. On June 14, the Parliament of Uganda, led by the Speaker, Ms Anita Among, virtually hosted the President (assisted by his wife Ms Janet Museveni), to preside over the budget reading. All these women are role models for the female gender who make up more than half the population today.

Given the context of our patriarchal society, a woman excelling in government leadership positions is a step towards realising the full potential of women today. On June 17, Supreme Court Justice Stella Arach-Amoko, who was a role model for all women striving for justice, academic and professional excellence, died following an illness.

What should have been a moment to celebrate her as a liberated woman was overshadowed, yet again by the controversy surrounding where she should be buried. Although she is said to have left behind verbal instructions concerning her final resting place, customary demands made by her husband at the time of death, contradicted her final wishes.

When family negotiations failed, court intervened to solve the family conflict concerning her burial. On the June 27, Justice Ketrah Kitariisibwa Katunguka ruled that the late Justice Arach-Amoko be buried, next to her father in accordance with her wishes.

At last, Justice Arach-Amoko is liberated by the justice system which she dedicated her entire professional life to.

The late Justice Arach-Amoko is a role model in life, and a role model in death because a win for women is a win for all of humanity. #Fearwomen.