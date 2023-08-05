Government’s role and environmental impact

Growing up in Uganda I came to appreciate that the Albertine region greatly depended on farming as their major source of survival and income generation.

However, in the recent times it has become clear that that is changing, why this is happening and what significant role has our government played in this demise.

I think to fully understand the problem, we need to appreciate the importance of agriculture and farming to our country. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), agriculture remains the major source of livelihood with the biggest proportion of working population, that is 72 percent, engaged in it.

At least 70 percent of these are women and around 58 percent males. Uganda has been blessed with the opportunity to export mostly agricultural products.

However, many circumstances have caused Ugandans to divert their attention away from farming and agriculture, especially in the Albertine region of Uganda.

I interacted with Ms Rachel Tugume from Hoima District, one of the persons whose land has been acquired for the Eacop project and she says her land was taken in 2018.

However, until last year in 2022, she had not been compensated even though she was stopped from growing perennial cash crops on her land and this is the same story shared by a one Mr Nelson, also a resident of Hoima District.

Other community members in the Albertine region have found themselves turning to quick opportunities brought about by the industrialisation in the area under the Eacop project , and this is only because the climate situation is no longer favourable for farming.

This crisis is clearly facilitated by the increased disregard of the environment that our government has clearly given a go ahead to, for example the government giving Budongo forest land for sugarcane growing on large scale.

Reports show it continues to grow extensively, the same is happening in Bugoma forest where many trees have been cut for charcoal burning .

To make matters worse this encroachment on the homes of wildlife has forced them to also find refuge in the vicinities of humans hence destroying their gardens and killing their domestic animals, causing increased cases of human-wildlife conflict.

When all the above is considered extensively, it clearly shows that our government’s policies have single handedly led the people of the Albertine region out of farming and agricultural practices, forcing them to resort to other forms of living to support themselves and their families.