Make succession normal

All that is born, and living must die. Death is a very uncomfortable subject among many, but we have limited control over it because no one can determine with certainty when they will die. Just like the mystery of death so is the mystery of life after death, a subject I will not delve deep into.

We can never get used to death and when it visits our circle or communities we grieve, celebrate the lives of the departed and soon thereafter some move on and others don’t. Death triggers emotions whose expression differs from person to person.

I wish we did not have death in our midst but the circle of life dictates that some must die, and some must be born. There is nothing like too old or too young to die.

As Uganda morns the death of a distinguished legislator and Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, a lot has been said and videos shared in celebrating the life of Oulanyah the man, the father and mentor to many.

It did not go without notice that some celebrated his death, a conduct and behaviour I find to be uncultured, uncivilised and not African. This is not to say he was perfect just like all of us. He was a human being.

Death of political figures and public figures is not usual depending on the offices they occupy at the time of demise or those they held in the time of service. If still in active political service or public service, people move very fast to suggest possible replacements, and this can vary from office to office. Today we have two contrasting examples, the death of Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile and that of Oulanyah.

This brings me to the issue of succession. This is an area feared by many in private, political-public service. I bet a day goes by without talking about the succession in the political space now that we are approaching 40 years of President Museveni. Succession at an individual level is not a piece of cake either, whereas the law stipulates what should happen or what happens. Many are afraid to even make wills. With or without making a will, upon death conflicts over letters of administration/letters of probate, distribution of the estate and wasting of the estate are not rare occurrences.

The succession in public office is rather clearly stipulated by the law, however the discomfort is with the process, behavior or event that triggers the succession process. It can be a disappointment; hence the appointing authority has powers to appoint any person qualified to occupy that office in accordance with the law.

The other is resignation, this can either be forced or a person taking responsibility of failure, preserve personal legacy or for purely personal reasons like poor health or desire to spend more time with family. Resignation is a rare occurrence in political and public service in Uganda as many tend to be glued in the offices they occupy as though they are the first or the last occupants.

Retirement is another form that paves way for succession. This has by far been a norm not until some characters invented the habit of changing age and therefore making themselves younger to cling onto offices. Examples will be for another day.

When death strikes, laws are clear on what must happen, whereas death triggers emotion, occupancy of a public office is a legal matter. In most cases the law treats death as just any event without room for emotions.

This is not to say that practices have not been created to honour the departed ones that have served like lying in State or hero awards. When it comes to the death of those in powerful government positions many have gone native particularly on succession talks, alluding that the law is unfair to command voting of the Speaker before the demised speaker is laid to rest.

The law is the law, where it is strictly followed or observed, we should rather celebrate it in a country where that is a rare discipline. Some have tribalized the succession debate, a discussion or discourse so dangerous a thought in a country with over 50 plus ethic groups.