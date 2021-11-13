Museveni writes to NRM mobilisers on land, bail and sectarianism 

President Museveni 

By  Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

This word, mobilisation, is used quite often. However, many people do not bother to understand its substantive meaning. 
They think that mobilisation only means haranguing people, talking in the media, attending burials etc. Yes, these are butter you smear on the bread to enhance its goodness when you eat it; but the food is, first and foremost, the bread: ebyokurya (food) Vs okubobeeza (making softer to swallow). 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.