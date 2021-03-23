Tanzania’s first female president eases pain on mourning continent

The newly sworn-in President of Tanzania has caused excitement among Africans, who were mourning the death of the highly respected pan-Africanist that exhibited exceptional frugality and pragmatism at work, thus easing their pain.

Madam Samia Sululu Hassan becomes the second East African female president. However, her gender aside, enthusiasm that meets new African presidents has always been short-lived.

They assume power with hero’s welcome only to leave as people’s adversaries, only good at propagating both personal and imperial interests.

With the exception of John Magufuli and a few others such as the late Meles Zenawi, who made Eithiopia the fastest growing African nation during his time, most African leaders largely deviate from core citizenry interests, ending up disappointing and frustrating.

One would call it a misfortune for Africa too, because a few who championed pan-Africanism (pro-African poor policy formulation and implementation) like Thomas Sankara, Samora Machael, Magufuli, Milton Obote, Zenawi, have either to die unexpectedly or get assassinated or get toppled in a military coup. It is like whichever African leader rises tall for the African cause has to face the sword of the “invisible force.”

This persistent pattern, which should concern all pan -Africanists dates back to pre-independence era where pro-independence Africans often got assassinated.

Such reminds us of Patrice Emery Lumumba and Marien Ngouabi (DR Congo, 1961and 1977)), Muhammed al- Sadat ( Egypt, 1981), Samuel Doe ( Liberia, 1990) and many others.

The incarceration of Nelson Mandela and his colleagues at a youthful age, only to waste their productive years in prison.



For Tanzania, considering the heavy heart exhibited by the pragmatic Magufulu, his achievements, and now the extra ordinary duty awaiting a 61-year-old President Samia Sululu Hassan, we can only pray for her and give her the benefit of the doubt. Her previous roles in government, including writing the Constitution, give her an added advantage.

Many will, therefore, wait to see whether she will maintain the status quo that made Tanzania shine on the continent, clinching the middle income status amid imperial threats and economic embargoes.

According to the latest report of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Tanzania is the only East African country that uses the smallest portion of its export revenue in debt repayment, compared to Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

With 23 million Internet users, Tanzania is ranked 7th in Africa, making it a fertile destination for digital investors.



In a bid to kick out corruption and halt massive exploitation by foreign companies, Magufuli renegotiated government contracts, especially in the mining sector.

This has saved a lot of revenues hence abandoning foreign aid and debt.



Tanzania’s national debt at 38.7 per cent of GDP, remains the lowest in the East African region while Kenya and Rwanda lead with 66 per cent of GDP) and 45.6 per cent of GDP respectively.

Leaving behind a stable country economically, socially and politically, Magufuli’ successor has to keep swimming against the tide precisely like her predecessor in order maintain the status quo, and remain relevant to the people.

Andrew Bakoraho,

