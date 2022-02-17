We speak love and act with hate

By  Ivan Bwowe

What you need to know:

It is the love and kindness that you extend to others daily that matters.  The events that made St. Valentines stand out are of relevance to the contemporary Uganda

A country so beautiful but poorly managed. Oh Uganda! May God Uphold Thee.  Top talking points have been the Uganda-Rwanda border reopening, torture and the free comedy drama on the blue app proudly sponsored by the first son. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.