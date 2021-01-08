What does it mean for doves to defy the clergy?

By John Angwella More by this Author

We are living in very interesting times, and if only we had wise men and women, they would have interpreted for us the mystery and circumstances where doves defied religious leaders by failing to fly.

I found the occurrence mind boggling, but many would see and understand it from the physical human perspective, which could be deceptive. The dove has seemingly inexhaustible sources of symbolic flavour throughout cultures and myth.

When a dove is released at a public function where a leader is being installed, it is a dice or barometer to determine whether the leader will have short or long reign, and good or bad omen. Ideally, the dove should joyfully and wilfully fly without any help.

It is important to note that if the dove flies higher, it means the installed leadership has long life and good omen. If it struggles and has to be forced to fly higher, it implies short life and bad omen for the installed leadership.

I believe that the failure of the doves to fly, was an act of defiance from above and it is a sign that God is not happy with what is happening in the country for which the clergy were praying for.

Lack of wisdom and understanding have made us fools to the extent that we even see wrong things happening in our country and take them to be normal.

The defiance of the doves to fly is a bad omen. And perhaps it sends a serious message to the nation that Uganda is set to experience one of the worst times than it has ever endured.

I am not superstitious, but I believe that there is a reason and message for everything that happens.

Advertisement

John Angwella,

angwellajohn833@gmail.com

