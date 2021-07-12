Family support helped Mutiibwa overcome fear

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

In the series ‘Beating Covid,’ we trace victims who caught the virus and overcame it. Ambrose Musasizi brings the story of how Allan Mutiibwa, a physiotherapist, contracted the virus and fought it.

“My name is Allan Mutiibwa, a physiotherapist at Nakaseke hospital in Nakaseke District.

It was about a couple of weeks ago that I got a severe flu and then a fever. I thought it was normal flu that I could treat with lemon and ginger.

I prepared and took that mixture, and the flu eased a bit, but not the fever. It got worse and I was a bit scared. I developed general body fatigue and weakness, especially in the legs, terrible night sweats and loss of appetite. I then tried over-the-counter medications but the symptoms eased only slightly. When the fever persisted, I decided to test for Covid-19. I tested for malaria as well, and did a CBC test.

The Covid-19 test came out positive. I was a bit shocked by the results but I had sort of expected it because the rest of the tests I had done were negative. I am not sure how I got infected since I am a health worker who interacts with many patients.

Right from the start, I decided not to focus on fear but on healing. I decided to look after myself because I had to be in isolation to avoid spreading the disease. I got medication which was zinc, Vitamin C, hifenac and dexa for the flu and fever, from the doctor. I went into isolation and my symptoms improved gradually.

Deadly symptoms

I then developed chest congestion and a terrible cough. I could not breathe deeply. I got a cough syrup that helped break up the chest congestion. It felt like I coughed about 1,000 times in a bid to remove the mucus in my chest after taking the syrup.

The congestion cleared afterwards. I took medication for about seven days then I began feeling better with barely any symptoms. I could now afford to smile. The night sweats were no more as I continued medication.

Later, I realised another cough was coming up. I decided to take azithromycin for three days with warm water after which the cough cleared. After all medication was done, I was fine.

I took a lot of fruits regularly as that is the only thing I wanted to eat. I had no appetite for any other food. I had lost a lot of weight and muscle mass due to little eating. I was, however, okay and didn’t have any weakness or pain.

My family members and friends would check on me but at a distance. They would deliver the necessary support though they would not spend much time with me. They would call me and send texts frequently, which motivated me so much.

I decided to test again after 14 days and I was negative.

The side effects of Covid-19 that I had were general fatigue, weariness of the isolation period and weight loss.

My appetite later returned and I started enjoying food. I have been advised to take lots of fruits to boost my immunity along with tea, which always has lemon and ginger. I resumed work shortly afterwards.

I am grateful I did not develop serious breathing problems. This may be due to the immune system, which could be different from that of other people.

Advice

I, however, advise people to boost their immune systems because by doing so, they will be able to fight the coronavirus. If anyone develops symptoms like the ones I developed before, then one ought to take quick action. They should not panic but instead start medication soon. If medication is done quickly, it’s likely to sort out the symptoms.

We just have to be vigilant, observe SOPs and still have a brave heart to fight the pandemic. We can really overcome it.

I didn’t even have stigma because I had accepted any situation that could come as an effect of my positive test for the virus. I didn’t bother telling my parents because this would scare them the more. However, had the situation worsened, I would have informed them.

The biggest lesson, I have learnt in all this is having people around you who can be there for you in terms of money and comfort, they really mean a lot.

