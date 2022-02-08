Prime

Fuel crisis puts rail-water transport into focus

Motorists queue at Shell fuel station in Mengo, Kampala, on January 19. Most of the fuel in the country is transported by road. Photos / File

By  Frederic Musisi  &  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • It is now more than a month since fuel prices shot up. The crisis first occasioned by a logjam of fuel tankers at the Malaba and Busia borders after drivers went on strike over mandatory Covid-19 testing, leading to a countrywide supply glitch and eventually market distortion— hoarding by the bulk suppliers.
  • Until the mid-1990s precious cargo, including petroleum products, were hauled via rail-water links that remained operational even during the political strife of the 1970s and 1980s, then the liberalisation dogma pushed by Bretton Wood Institutions upended everything as Frederic Musisi & Alex Ashaba write.

Owing to Uganda’s landlocked status, the British colonial government prudently choreographed a multi-modal transport system of road, rail, water, and air, one that initially served their interests—to ease access to different pockets of the country for administration, and hauling resources to serve the roaring turbines during the industrial revolution. 

