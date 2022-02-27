 In this file photo taken on May 21, 2017 Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich applauds, as players celebrate their league title win at the end of the Premier League football match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London. PHOTO/AFP

|

Special Reports

Roman Abramovich: Former symbol of Russia's oligarchy faces uncertain future

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • He is today worth $13.6 billion, according to the latest data from Forbes magazine.

Roman Abramovich rose from a penniless background in Russia's frozen north to become a multi-billionaire and a celebrity football tycoon, but his empire is teetering over his alleged Kremlin links.

