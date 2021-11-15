Prime

Why fish stocks have declined despite increased enforcement

Nile Perch on sale at Gaba Landing Site in 2019. Nile Perch is the main fish caught in Lake Victoria but there is concern over declining stocks. PHOTOS / RACHEL MABALA

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Despite the military and the ministry of Agriculture reporting an increase of fish stock by 31 per cent last year due to increased enforcement, the fishermen and fish processors say this is not being felt on the ground

Mr Henry Ssekaba with his assistant are busy pulling out 40 gill nets, which they cast a night before, from an area as wide as three football pitches near Lyabaana Island on Lake Victoria in Buvuma District. 
After three hours toiling, Mr Ssekaba catches two Nile Perch.
“Each is like two and half kilogrammes,” he says as he displays the catch.

