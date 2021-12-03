Warholm beats Cheptegei to athletics’ Grammy

Norwegian 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm beat four competitors including Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei to emerge as the Male Athlete of the Year at Wednesday night’s World Athletics Awards.

The 25-year-old produced a prolific year on track, breaking the world record twice; first in front of his home crowd when he posted 46.70 seconds at the Oslo Diamond League (DL) Meeting on July 1.

Warholm repeated the act, this time round in better fashion when he clocked 45.94 to win gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan on August 3. He also added the DL trophy to his collection.

But, it is the third year in a row that long-distance runner Cheptegei, 25, has missed the top award in sport.

This year, Cheptegei won two medals at the Tokyo Olympics, 10000m silver and 5000m gold before adding the world leading time over the two-mile race.

He however could not win the majority vote from the voting panel comprising the World Athletics Council and its Family plus fans on digital platforms.

Other nominees were American shot put star Ryan Crouser, Swede vaulter Mondo Duplantis and Kenyan marathon great Eliud Kipchoge; all who claimed Olympic titles.

WORLD ATHLETICS AWARDS CAST OF MEN’S WINNERS

2009: Usain Bolt (JAM)

2010: David Rudisha (KEN)

2011: Usain Bolt (JAM)

2012: Usain Bolt (JAM)

2013: Usain Bolt (JAM)

2014: Renaud Lavillenie (FRA)

2015: Ashton Eaton (USA)

2016: Usain Bolt (JAM)

2017: Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT)

2018: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN)

2019: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN)

2020: Mondo Duplantis (SWE)

2021: Karsten Warholm (NOR)