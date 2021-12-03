Warholm beats Cheptegei to athletics’ Grammy

This year, Cheptegei won two medals at the Tokyo Olympics, 10000m silver and 5000m gold before adding the world leading time over the two-mile race. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Other nominees were American shot put star Ryan Crouser, Swede vaulter Mondo Duplantis and Kenyan marathon great Eliud Kipchoge; all who claimed Olympic titles.

Norwegian 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm beat four competitors including Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei to emerge as the Male Athlete of the Year at Wednesday night’s World Athletics Awards.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.